FG and the lamentation of the ancient mariner » Opinions » Tribune Online

AFTER the sailors of The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by English poet, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, had rowed into the frigid waters of the Antarctic, they experienced short-lived relief from a near-shipwreck. The crew were delivered from the ice jam; but alas they were drawn into more distressing anguish: they were dying from thirst in the middle of a massive body of water. “Water, water, everywhere, And all the boards did shrink; Water water, everywhere, Nor any drop to drink. What can cause greater physical and emotional torture than to suffer lack in the midst of plenty? Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, was holed in the same corner of exasperation recently as he reviewed the…