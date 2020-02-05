



Tribune Online

FG, Delta govt partner on methanol

THE Federal Ministry of Science and Technology is to forge strategic partnership with the Delta State government on how to reap maximum benefits from the newly unveiled Methanol Fuel Technology Policy.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed this when he received the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in his office in Abuja.

He said the partnership would be of huge benefit to both parties as well as the nation in general.

Dr Onu stressed the need for value addition to the nation’s raw materials, adding “it is when Nigeria adds value to those raw materials that the country can convert its enormous…





Source: Nigerian Tribune