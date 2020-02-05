FG to spend $318m Abacha loot on Lagos/Ibadan, Abuja/Kano expressways

The Federal Government, in the United States, on Tuesday said it was committed to ensuring that the Abacha loot being recovered would be judiciously used to provide infrastructure for the masses.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, while signing a tripartite agreement between the Nigerian government, Government of Jersey and the United States of America on recovery of over $300 million looted fund, said the fund would assist in expediting the construction of three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano road and the Second Niger Bridge.

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister,…