FG urges students to embrace science, technology subjects » Tribune Online

THE Federal Government has called on students and pupils in schools to embrace science and technology subjects in line with the desire for the technological advancement of Nigeria.

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, who made the call when members of Mararaba Political Forum, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja, urged parents to encourage their children to embrace science subjects in schools, especially Engineering and Mathematics.

He told members of the forum who are from Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, to drum it to parents, the need to encourage their…