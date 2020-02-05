Fire service chiefs now, PDP chieftain tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been strongly urged to fire all service chiefs considering the consistent worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The call emerged from a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Sunny Onuesoke, opined that the Nigeria service chiefs should be fired since they were overdue for retirement.

Besides, he described the service chiefs as non-performing evidenced by the state of insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, urged Buhari to fire them and give way for others with fresh ideas on how to combat the rate of insecurity in the country.

“Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, Sadique Abubakar, Chief…