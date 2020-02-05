



Tribune Online

Millions of girls still at risk of genital mutilation in Nigeria ― Senator Olujinmi

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi on Wednesday raised the alarm over millions of girls and women who are still at risk of Genital Mutilation in the country.

Olujimi who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on International Day for Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation demanded enforcement of legislation that has been put in place to protect the rights of women and girls in Nigeria.

According to her, “official statistics note that there is still high prevalence rate of Female Genital Mutilation in Nigeria, with…





Source: Nigerian Tribune