NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the country’s last rebel enclave has caused one of the biggest waves of displacement in the nine-year war.

Weeks of intensive aerial bombardment and a bruising ground offensive have emptied entire towns in northwest Idlib and sent huge numbers fleeing north towards the Turkish border.

“Since 1 December, some 520,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the vast majority – 80 per cent – of them women and children,” said David Swanson, spokesman for the United Nation’s humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.

The exodus, which coincides with a biting winter, is one…





