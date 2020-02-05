



Tribune Online

Our people’ll not allow us to rest if we back down on Amotekun —Fayemi

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, addressed the people of the state on a live radio programme tagged ‘Mr Governor Speaks’ where he spoke on wide range of issues relating to governance in the state and declared that the South-West regional security outfit, Operation Amotekun, has come to stay. ‘YOMI AYELESO, who monitored the programme, brings excerpts.

After series of meetings with the Federal Government over the controversies that trailed the launch of the South-West region security outfit, Operation Amotekun, the people of the state and indeed in the region want to hear…





Source: Nigerian Tribune