Police teargas protesting shi’ites in Abuja »

The protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites continued in Abuja as men of the Nigerian Police dispersed the protesters with teargas.

The Shi’ites had continued their protest demanding for the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife who had been granted bail by the court on many occasions.

The protest, which kick-started at Sky memorial, and terminated at the Berger Bridge, was interrupted by police who started teargassing, according to the Abdullahi Musa in a statement issued on behalf of IMN.

“Protesting against a perceived outrage from a government is a right inalienable from every citizen of the state, let alone…