We are not insensitive to plight of students, parents ― ASUU » Tribune Online

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has dispelled insinuations that the union is insensitive to the plight of students and parents by constantly embarking on strikes.

Dr Lazarus Maigoro, Chairman of the University of Jos chapter of the union, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

Maigoro insisted that the demands of the union before the Federal Government were aimed at improving the standard of universities in the country.

NAN reports that the union has started mobilising its members across the country to embark on industrial action over what it called government’s failure to fulfil the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with…