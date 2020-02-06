All complaints should be directed to FIRS, Pantami tells subscribers » Tribune Online

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has urged Telecoms subscribers who wish to know the details of the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on voice calls and text messages to approach the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) for clarification.

The Minister said this call became necessary following the continued inquiries by Telecoms subscribers in his office regarding the deduction of 7.5 per cent VAT by some mobile network operators.

The spokesman to the Minister, Mrs Uwa Suleiman in a statement issued on Thursday, said the issues of VAT does not fall under the purview of the Ministry.