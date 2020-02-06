Court sentences three to 1-year imprisonment over fraud 

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos has sentenced Obaro James Omemi, Ehizojie Slyvanus Omokhuale and Eghosa Atekha Osunde to one year in prison each for an offence bordering on the transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee to the tune of $215,084.75.

The convicts alongside a company, Seaonus Global Logistics Limited, were first arraigned on November 14, 2019, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of $348,277.75 and N817,345,302.00.

The defendants initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, however, they were…