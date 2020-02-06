FAAN and the violation of agreements » Crucial Moments » Tribune Online

THE news broke out Monday morning of how the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) through the aviation unions in a questionable manner took over the job of managing the tollgate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The unions had in the early morning of the day trooped out to the access gate to chase away officials of the concessionaire, the Intergrated Intelligent Imaging West Africa Limited (I-Cube), the company initially awarded the contract to collect toll fares at the access gate on behalf of FAAN and subsequently remit an agreed percentage to FAAN’s account. The workers of the commercial department of FAAN were made to take over the control of ticket sales…