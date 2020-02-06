I never lobbied for APC’s appointment — Ajimobi

Former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has said that he never lobbied for his new position as the deputy national chairman (south) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rather, he said it was the party that found him worthy.

With his appointment, Ajimobi is to replace the former governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo who is now the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment.

However, reacting to those antagonising his appointment, the former governor in a statement by his special adviser on media, Bolaji Tunji, on Thursday, said, the appointment came because the party at the highest level believed he has something to offer the party, the Southwest and the nation.

According to him,…