INEC fixes date for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 19 and October 10, 2020, as dates for Edo and Ondo States governorship elections, respectively.

The commission also announced deregistration of 74 political parties in the country.

The national chairman of the Commission, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

With the development, Nigeria now has 18 political parties ahead next general elections.

Professor Yakubu said the 74 parties did not meet the requirements for their continued existence as political parties.

Details later …