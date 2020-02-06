Issues in Buhari’s reformed Visa policy » Politics » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched a new visa policy for the country intended to boost the economy and create jobs. But LEON USIGBE writes that questions arise as to whether the policy is not a threat to the fragile national security.

Nigeria now has 79 different classes of visas for foreigners wishing to come into the country for any sort of business.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the new Nigerian Visa Policy (NVP) 2020, last Tuesday, at the presidential villa, Abuja. The new structure of the Nigerian visas sees the introduction of three broad categories, including the Short Visit Visas, Temporary Residence Visas and the Permanent Residence Visas. Under the Short Visit Visas,…