Lawyers to ICC: Free Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo unconditionally

Lawyers for former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo urged International Criminal Court judges Thursday to lift conditions they imposed on him last year when he was released following his acquittal on crimes against humanity charges.

Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude both were cleared early last year of involvement in deadly post-election violence in their West African nation.

Prosecutors have appealed the acquittals, urging judges to call a mistrial, but both men were allowed to leave the court’s custody pending the appeal’s outcome. Judges, however, imposed conditions on their liberty including…





