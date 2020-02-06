Obasanjo, Jonathan meet at World Summit in Seoul

Two Nigerian former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met at the World Summit 2020 holding in Seoul, the South Korean capital.

Dr Jonathan shared a photo of himself and his wife, Patience, standing with former President Obasanjo on his verified Facebook page.

Jonathan wrote: “I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun ‘Baba’ Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea,”

He further explained that he and Obasanjo joined leaders from across the world at the summit to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence, and shared values among the world’s people and nations.

“After…