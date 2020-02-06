Ogun gov’s wife partners FCMB to empower 150 women entrepreneurs

The wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, in partnership with SheVentures, a financial unit of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has empowered 150 women entrepreneurs in the State.

Mrs Abiodun said the beneficiaries were entrepreneurs with registered businesses who have their operational base in different parts of the state.

The governor’s wife urged them to value their businesses, noting that such would make them overcome any challenge confronting their means of livelihood while reiterating her commitment towards the empowerment of women in the state.

She stated this at a one-day capacity building…