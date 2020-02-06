Ogun trains commissioners, top government functionaries on Smart Mail Technology

Towards digitization of governance operations in Ogun State, the state government has trained cabinet members and other top government functionaries on the use of Smart Mail Technology.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Communication Technology, Mr Dayo Abiodun, on Wednesday, at Ogun TechHUB centre, along Kobape road, Abeokuta.

He said the training was aimed to increase the use of ICT, to create enabling environment for governance.

The governor’s aide added that the training was not meant only for political appointees, submitting that workers in the State Civil Service across different levels would also be trained for productivity,…