Police arrest fake soldier, 11 suspected armed robbers in Kogi

A fake military officer and 11 other suspected criminals have been paraded by the Kogi State Police command at the force headquarters in Lokoja.

The fake military officer identified as Monday Shaibu has been using the uniform to rob motorist and travellers of their belongings within Kogi East axis.

Shaibu was paraded alongside eleven other suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide, motorcycle car snatching.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday evening, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police CP Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, said on 25th of January, 2020, Police operatives and vigilantes while on routine patrol intercepted and arrested Shaibu with a Bajaj…