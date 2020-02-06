Still on worsening insecurity

By
Headliners
-
0
0


Tribune Online
Still on worsening insecurity

paracetamol, Body parts, pneumonia, Children, Nigerians, health, Nigeria, torture centres, houses, mental health, health, for, refineries, Mobolaji Johnson, His Excellency, Sanwo-Olu, pregnant,Ekiti, Bill, law, sexual relationships, pregnant girls, , private Visit, law, rail transport, bad roads, federal highways, oil production, PTDF, civil servants, bayelsa state government, public schools, primary and secondary schools, teachers, operation positive identification, Arrest, Nigerian Army, Air force, Nigeria, Sokoto, various degrees of injuries, mabera area of sokoto, girlfriend, Nigerian Army, Editorial, JAMB, national identity database, national identity, National Identity Number, NIN, warning, inec chairman, professor Attahiru Jegapersonal effects, Airport, Customs, duties, Customs duties, import tariffs, pay tax, Communications ministry, digital economy, approval of the name, correctional service, Buhari, empowerment, school feeding programme, vice president, social investment, Labour, Ngige, white-collar jobs, unemployed nigerians, unemployed, Islamic schools, federal state and local governments, kaduna and katsina, no-hunger, Food, minister of agriculture, nigerian people, Senate, cost of governance, number of senators, Okorocha, Senate, fiscal prudence, Buhari, categories of government, federal government, minister of works, federal highways, tollgates, sex for favours, Laptops, Football boots, Victor Osimhen, housing crisis, AMCON, sanctions , Fulani, Allen Onyema, Mugabe, budget , NDDC, federal roads, marriage, dual citizenship, border closure, online radio, cattle rearing, Ekweremadu, food, prisons , VAT, IMN, ministerial nominees, buhari, CJN, ports, kenya, Ruga settlements, DSS , Nigeria, marijuana, ban on okada, e-border project, drug cartels, life pension, Ngige, revenue collection, Magdalene Yohanna, investors, open defecation, state police, Sex romp, most miserable, Cyclone Idai, small scale enterprises, Nigerian, Ogoni, out-of-school children, NSCDC, Kajuru, Ita faji, No smoking day, oil marketers, FIFA, Leah Sharibu, customs, police, elections, tariff, El-Rufai, Health, nigerian medical association, NMA, health sector

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari posited that security agencies in the country were capable of winning the war against Boko Haram terrorism. He said that with the 30-month civil war experience of the Nigerian military, it was capable of handling the crisis rocking the North-East. Buhari made the assertion while receiving Janez Lenarcic, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Crisis Management in the State House, Abuja. He said: “If we were capable to fight a 30-month civil war and reorganised our country (sic), I wonder why people are thinking that Nigeria cannot do it. We have the experience of the civil war. I could recall the role…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR