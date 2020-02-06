Why African locust bean is remedy for diabetes, heart disease —Study » Natural Health » Tribune Online

African locust bean is a condiment many relish in vegetable soup. But unknown to many people, African locust bean can serve as prophylaxis and remedies for several diseases caused by high blood sugar and cholesterol such as diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Now, in a new study, researchers observed African locust bean significantly lowered fasting blood sugar, total cholesterol and triglyceride but increased HDL-cholesterol significantly.

Specifically, they stated that diabetic patients should consume more of African locust bean to reduce their blood sugar level as well as even non-diabetic individuals for the prevention of diabetes and other coronary heart diseases.

African locust bean…