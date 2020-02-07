Buhari making false claims on security ― PDP » Tribune Online

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday told President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from living in denial, self-praise and making jokes out of what it said is the deteriorated security situation in the country under his administration.

The main opposition party said in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja that the president’s claim of success in tackling insecurity is contrary to the reality on ground.

The PDP, therefore, berated him for “attempting to award himself an unearned pass mark despite his abysmal failure to tackle acts of terrorism and violence, which have continued to worsen under his incompetent watch.”

The party posited that by resorting to…