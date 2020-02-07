Court adjourns Iyanya’s case till Feb 27

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court in Lagos has adjourned the alleged car theft case of a popularly Nigerian Act, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk till February 27.

It would be recalled that Iyanya was arraigned for the offence on February 4, 2020, before Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos.

It was learnt that the police filed the one-count charge marked LD/9024c/2019, against the singer on March 15, 2019.

Iyanya failed to appear in court for arraignment, despite allegedly being served with the charge and hearing notice, following which the arraignment was adjourned six times.

At the last adjournment, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile threatened to invoke the…