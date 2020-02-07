Day pensioners laud Oyo govt for stress-free verification » Features » Tribune Online

For years, pensioners have got used to regular screening exercises that are accompanied with different forms of hazards. So, when the government calls for another exercise, many, especially those living with disabilities, prepare their mind for another exercise that will come with difficulties.

To their surprise, however, the conduct of the ongoing pensioners, verification exercise in Oyo State is different from what used to be and this turn of events, they say, has added to the respect which they accord the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the pensioners, “the exercise is being conducted under the best screening atmosphere in which the pensioners who are truly…