Election of new ASUU leaders in LASU irrevocable ― VC » Tribune Online

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has said the election of a set of new officers by the lecturers of the university into the executive positions of the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) had come to stay and therefore irrevocable

He stated this in his response to a letter from the national body of ASUU signed by its president, Prof Abiodun Ogunyemi, that the national body does not recognise both the election and the new officers.

A copy of the letter made available to Tribune Online by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, on Friday.

Prof Olanrewaju, however, said in as much as all the four…