How Kwara govt plans to arrest decay in public schools with N14bn » Features » Tribune Online

The state of education and facilities in public schools across Nigeria has been a cause for concern for stakeholders. The Kwara State government has commenced massive rehabilitation and construction of public schools in the state with a view to create a conducive atmosphere and also put an end to poor quality of education. Biola Azeez reports.

Over the years, the rot in the education system generally has been a cause for concern for stakeholders across states in Nigeria. And many states have continued to grapple with the burden of fall in education standard caused by a variety of factors ranging from poor funding to lack of infrastructure and teaching aids to poor remuneration of…