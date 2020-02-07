



Tribune Online

IGP’s challenge to governors on insecurity

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, blamed the rising crime rate in the country on state and local governments, calling on all and sundry to partner with the law enforcement agencies to curb the menace. Speaking with the media after a lengthy closed-door meeting with the Senate at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, Adamu averred that since security was the responsibility of all Nigerians, those at the helms of affairs at state and local government levels should endeavour to arrest crimes in their respective communities. He said: “What we are saying essentially with regard to community…





Source: Nigerian Tribune