Insecurity is becoming alarming —Chief Imam of Lagos » Islamic News » Tribune Online

THE Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, has called on government at all levels to be alive to the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

The cleric described the level of insecurity in the country presently as alarming.

Sheikh Abou-Nolla, in a statement personally signed by him, said the spate of crimes and general insecurity in the country was worrisome and, therefore, called for concerted effort to urgently address the “ugly” trend.

He urged religious leaders to avoid heating up the polity and work hand in hand with the government to expose perpetrators of crime.

His statement reads in part: “Drastic measures need to be taken to…