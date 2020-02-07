Johnny Drille set to thrill this Sunday at the Ultimate Love Premiere » Tribune Online

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, will be performing live this Sunday, 9 February at the Ultimate Love show premiere on DStv 198 and GOtv 29 at 7:30 pm.

Johnny Drille, who is currently signed to Mavin Records, has created a niche for himself with his unique sound and style delivering hit songs like ‘Wait for me’, ‘Halleluya’, ‘Start All Over’ and his most recent body of work, ‘Count on You’.

In 2018, Johnny Drille won The Headies Award for Best Alternative Song for his song, ‘Finding Efe’. He has also been nominated for awards such as The Headies Award for Next Rated in 2018 and Top Naija Music Award…