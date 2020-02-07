Kogi’s Gov Bello visits Russian Ambassador 

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Monday paid a courtesy visit on the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Alexey Shebarshin at the Russian Embassy in Abuja for discussions ahead of the planned completion and revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The governor who was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, Idris Asiwaju Asiru; State’s Accountant General, Jibrin Momoh and state’s Auditor-General, Okala Yusuf arrived the Russian Embassy at noon.

Governor Bello said his visit to the Russian Ambassador was to convey the goodwill message of the people of Kogi State to the Russian Government through her embassy…