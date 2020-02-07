Man, 43, docked for allegedly stealing N25,000 from food hawker

The police, on Friday, arraigned a 43-year- old petty trader, Ogochukwu Ojakor, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing the sum of N25,000 at Alapere market, Ketu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojakor, of no fixed address, is facing a count charge of stealing, to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Ojakor stole the said sum from a hawker, Njideka Uzor, who sells foodstuffs in the market.

“On Feb. 4, Ojakor was caught stealing some money from the complainant’s purse after the day’s sales.

“The…