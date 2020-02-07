Ogun reverses 75 coronet obas’ appointments » Tribune Online

Ogun State Executive Council at its first sitting Thursday approved the revocation of the appointments of 75 minor chiefs who were elevated to Coronet Obas by the past administration in the State.

This is a sequel to the report of Oba Kehinde Olugbenle-led Chieftaincy Review Committee’s report submitted to the government which faulted the process of the elevation of the chief.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting held at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, said the revocation was in consonance with the legal notice number three of 2019.