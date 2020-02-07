



Sinzu breaks silence, opens up about life on MTV Base ‘Behind The Story’

With two episodes already in the bag, the next edition of the MTV Base Behind The Story aired on Tuesday, 4th of February 4, 2020, with host Sammy Walsh getting up close and personal with veteran rapper Sinzu formerly known as ‘Sauce Kid’. If you have been following the show, then you will know how intimate these conversations can get.

Lots of surprising facts about Sinzu were unravelled in this edition of ‘Behind The Story.’ For example, apart from music heads and industry leaders, many fans would be surprised to find out that Sinzu was encouraged to start rapping professionally and…





Source: Nigerian Tribune