The making of a media guru » Opinions » Tribune Online

It is a thing of joy to write this foreword to a collection of newspaper articles written by one of Nigeria’s finest and most accomplished journalists. Titled, Media On My Mind and subtitled, Ethics, Governance and Other Matters, 2009-2017, it is a compilation of columns written by Lanre Idowu for the highbrow but sadly defunct Next newspaper, the industry journal, Media Review, and other interventions in national affairs around the period so delineated. To many within and outside his field, Lanre Idowu is an enigma wrapped inside a conundrum: A man whose name is better known than his person. Yet despite his quiet self-effacement, his public school boy good manners, there can be no…