‘Unbroken’ shines on Africa Magic’s Showmax » Tribune Online

Months after its launch on Africa Magic, Showmax has been giving its audience something to always look forward to on its channel with the introduction of a new series, ‘Unbroken’, with the channel appearing to have finally gained the attention of many Nigerian television lovers.

The series centres on a couple, Tivdo Gyado and Jesse Jangfa, whose families have been friends for many years. Following an attempted murder at Tivdo’s parents’ 30th anniversary, the pair become engaged and appeared to be on their way to a lifetime of happiness, until a tragic event befell the engaged duo, testing their relationship in every possible manner.