Amidst recent frustration, Lionel Messi set to remain at Barcelona

Lionel Messi intends to stay at Barcelona despite this week’s public row with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Sources close to the 32-year-old have assured that he is not thinking of leaving the Nou Camp this summer and remains determined to see out his current contract at the very least.

Messi’s deal runs until 2021 and he is open to discussing an extension, although the forward is in no rush and would prefer to do so on a rolling year-by-year basis.

Barcelona, however, would want to talk about another multi-year deal and hope to sit down with Messi’s father and agent Jorge in the upcoming months.

