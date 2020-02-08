Anambra SEMA alerts coastal communities on rain, flooding

The Executive Secretary of the Anambra SEMA, State Emergency Management Agency, Chief Paul Odenigbo has made a clarion call on the citizenry, especially persons living in flood prone communities to brace for this year’s rainy season and its attendant flooding.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Saturday, Chief Odenigbo disclosed that reports from Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency, Abuja, NIHSA, indicate that rainy season is likely to commence in the South-South geopolitical zone from the 24th of this month and Northern Nigeria from the 22nd of June 2020.

He therefore implored the people of the state to immediately commence preparations to avert dire…