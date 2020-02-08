Clark flays Buhari for excluding N/Delta from projects tied to $308m Abacha loot » Tribune Online

ELDER statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for excluding the Niger Delta from projects to be executed through the $308 million loot recovered from the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

In a statement from London, the United Kingdom, late Thursday, the octogenarian called on President Buhari to urgently include the region as one of the beneficiaries of the loot

Clark contented that a larger chunk, if not all, of the recovered looted money were funds derived from oil exploration in the Niger Delta.

The Ijaw leader, therefore, wondered why the infrastructural projects for execution from the loot should not…