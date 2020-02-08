FIRS, multinationals set for war over $10bn annual tax leak » Latest News » Tribune Online

FEDERAL Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it has started a move to block an average annual revenue loss of $10 billion to tax avoidance tricks by multinationals.

This is as Federal Government has given the service a target of N.505 trillion revenue for 2020.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami who made the disclosure in Abuja on Friday at the Service’s 2020 Management Retreat held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel hinted that the amount was Nigeria’s share of the $50 billion lost yearly by African countries.

According to the African Union Commission’s Illicit Financial Flow Report, “Africa is losing $50 billion through profit shifting by Multinational Corporations and about…