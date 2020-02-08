Newly inducted aircraft to add value to ongoing fight against terror ― Air chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said the new aircraft inducted by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday will add value to the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Abubakar stated this during the commissioning of some projects and inspection of ongoing ones at NAF Base Kaduna on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that projects inaugurated included, accommodation block, 10 officers transit accommodation and water storage facility.

The Air Chief also inspected work on ongoing water treatment plant, classroom blocks, five hundred sitting capacity blocks, regiment training centre, students dining hall among others.

Abubakar explained that the force would use…