South West Houses of Assembly get Amotekun bill coming week

Houses of Assembly in the six states of the South West will from next (this) week begin scrutiny of the law backing the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network known as “Operation Amotekun”.

Attorney General of Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, made this known at the end of a meeting of all Attorneys General of the South West to evolve the Amotekun legal framework, held in Ibadan, on Friday night.

The draft bill to the Houses of Assembly will see each state establish its own Amotekun corps while local intelligence will form the basis of the operational manual for the corps.

On the modus operandi of the Amotekun corps, Oyelowo said the recruited personnel will be guided…