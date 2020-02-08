Traders, residents lose multi-million naira goods to fire in Lagos

Traders and residents have lost goods and properties worth of million of naira to fire outbreak in Ajah area of Lagos State.

An eyewitness told Tribune Online that the fire started around Blenco Supermarket and Pump and Sell Furniture place in Addo road in Ajah.

However, the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, as residents and motorists shared videos from the scene on the social media, calling on fire fighters to help in putting out the fire.