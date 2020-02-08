Ukraine expert, Vindman, ‘insubordinate’, Trumps says, defends sack of witness

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his ouster of a key witness in the impeachment investigation against him in a series of scathing tweets, calling him “very insubordinate.”

Trump lashed out at Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman, a decorated army lieutenant colonel who was dismissed and escorted out of the White House a day earlier.

“I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my ‘perfect’ calls incorrectly, and was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking…