‘2.5 million Northern children endangered by malnutrition’ » Latest News » Tribune Online

No fewer than 2.5 million children in the Northern part of the country face the danger of untimely death as a result of lack in nutritious foods.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a one-day retreat organised for chairmen of some committees in the Katsina State House of Assembly, civil servants and civil society organisations on prevention and treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) as a child right at the Three Star Hotel, Dutse, Jigawa State.

The organisers were the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

The communiqué, signed by all the chairmen of the committees in attendance, stated that the retreat was aimed at enlightening members of relevant…