33rd AU Summit: African leaders reject Trump’s Mideast peace plan

African leaders on Sunday condemned US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace plan as illegitimate, taking advantage of an African Union summit to voice solidarity with “the Palestinian cause.”

AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told assembled heads of state that the plan unveiled in late January represented the “umpteenth violation of multiple United Nations and African Union resolutions.”

He said that it was prepared without international consultation and that it “trampled on the rights of the Palestinian people,” a line that drew applause in the main hall at AU…





