AfDB president worried over rising cases malnourished children in Africa

President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has expressed concern over the rising cases of stunted children caused by malnutrition in Africa.

Adesina expresses concern at the African Leaders for Nutrition High-Level Dinner for Heads of State at Addis Ababa.

The speech presented by AfDB president was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by the bank’s Communications and External Relations Department on Sunday.

He explained that Africa was the only continent where the number of stunted children had increased over the last two decades.

He said the stunted children in Africa had increased to 58.5 million in 2018, from 50.3 million at the turn of the…