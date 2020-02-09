Building connections at 14th Jos Festival of Theatre » Arts and Culture » Tribune Online

The Jos Repertory Theatre is marking its 20th anniversary with a loaded programme for its flagship Jos Theatre Festival

ARTISTIC Director of the Jos Repertory Theatre, Dr Patrick-Jude Oteh, has disclosed that the 14th edition of the Jos Festival of Theatre, will begin on March 9.

Themed’ Building Connections’, the festival will run daily until March 14 at the premises of the Alliance Francaise, Jos, Plateau State.

It will, as usual, feature productions and workshops to advance theatre theory and praxis in the country. And in line with one of its goals of developing competencies of Nigerian artists, five directors, including Oteh, will showcase their skills at the festival.

The four…