FG to kickstart mechanised agriculture in 632 local govt areas

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, has said that the Ministry would kickstart Agricultural mechanisation programme in 632 Local Government Areas in the country.

The policy according to him would ensure that Nigeria achieved food security, job creation and economic growth.

The Minister made this known when he received in audience the Governor of Benue, Dr Samuel Ortom, in his Abuja office over the weekend.

Nanono noted that the initiative is expected to involve a full technology package transfer that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and down to marketing.

The Minister informed that the programme would affect 632…